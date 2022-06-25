Oslo Gay Bar Shooting Ahead Of Pride Parade: 2 Dead, Several Wounded, Police Apprehend Suspect

Oslo: At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Oslo, Norway on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing public broadcaster NRK.

The shooting took place at the London Pub, which describes itself on its website as “the largest gay and lesbian venue in Oslo.”

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started shooting,” an NRK journalist said in the broadcaster’s report.

A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended, police told reporters.

The crime scene extended from the London Pub via a neighbouring club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began, police spokesman Tore Barstad told newspaper Aftenposten.

It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

“Two people are confirmed dead,” the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Some 14 people were taken to hospital, several with severe injuries, police said.

Oslo’s university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.