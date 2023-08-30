Watch I PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today.

The children tied Rakhi to the Prime Minister, who interacted with them on various issues. The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission.

The children also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction. Impressed by their articulation, the Prime Minister encouraged them to explore writing poems on different various topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public. Explaining the importance of Aatmanirbharta, Prime Minister also advised the children to use Made in India products.

Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present.