China Map Row: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says He Doesn’t Know History

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi dragged former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s name as he was retaliating to a statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who questioned Prime Minister Modi and asked him to speak on the ongoing row over China’s new map laying claim over Indian territor.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said, “I think Rahul Gandhi can’t understand that MEA has already rejected the claims on what China did, the map they issued. What happened – if China encroached upon our land – it happened during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru. He doesn’t know history. So, he keeps saying these things.”

“I express my sympathies to Rahul Gandhi. He trusts the Chinese map but not what our MEA or Defence force officers deputed there say. Nehru-Gandhi family has always trusted China more. It is their problem because they do not believe in India, in the Supreme Court, in the Election Commission, in the Defence people or any other institution of India. They believe only in China or Pakistan. That is their problem what can we reply to that?” he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of the “standard map” released by China which claimed Indian territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region apart from Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea. “I have been saying for years that what the PM said, that not one inch of land was lost in Ladakh, is a lie,” said the Congress leader who recently concluded his Ladakh trip which includes the Aksai Chin region.

“The entire Ladakh knows that China has transgressed. This map issue is very serious. They have taken away the land. The PM should say something about it,” he said while speaking to reporters outside Delhi airport.

Beijing released its 2023 edition of standard map which included Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin, Taiwan, and the South China Sea. The map featured parts of Indian territory with areas including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region as well as Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.