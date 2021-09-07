Watch Chris Hemsworth Train For “Thor: Love and Thunder”

New York: Actor Chris Hemsworth showed how he got his massive arms for the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth posted a new training video to his Instagram detailing his brutal regimen that he calls “the most uncomfortable” he’s ever experienced. The 8-minute long video shows Hemsworth doing various exercises, including lifting weights and doing some rope work. Throughout the video, the actor can be heard grunting and jokingly complaining before he shows off his massive biceps at the end.

Love and Thunder is helmed by Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi and is set to bring together a slew of MCU characters that Thor has encountered throughout his tenure.