Wardwizard Unveils Its First Hydrogen-Powered Electric Vehicle Concept

New Delhi: Committed towards strengthening sustainable mobility in India, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ unveiled the concept of its first hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler at the maiden Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Presenting the vision to expand its EV model lineup with technological advancements and innovations, the company also showcased the groundbreaking concept of a high speed electric scooter.

Alongside the new concepts, the company also showcased its current product line up of high and low speed models and the newly introduced electric three-wheeler under the brand name ‘Joy e-rik,’.

Speaking at the expo and outlining company’s future plans, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We express our gratitude to the Government of India for initiatives like the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, highlighting the government’s pioneering role in reshaping India’s sustainable mobility landscape and co-creating the future automotive value chain. At Joy e-bike, our unwavering commitment is to provide safe and convenient electric mobility solutions, striving to democratize access to EVs for all. EVs are transcending from being optional to becoming an essential need of the hour. Embracing innovation as our cornerstone, we have prepared ourselves for the future with these groundbreaking concept EVs, especially the hydrogen-based fuel cell technology, poised to revolutionize the industry. It brings us immense pride to introduce this cutting-edge technology, showcasing our robust R&D capabilities and dedication to a sustainable future.”

Notching up the excitement at the expo, Wardwizard unleashed cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer technology. Showcasing their prowess, they revealed the prototype of a revolutionary Hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Powered Scooter, marking an avant-garde leap into alternative cell chemistry. This visionary concept underscores Wardwizard’s unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation, actively propelling hydrogen technology to reshape the realm of clean and efficient mobility in India and beyond.

In its current Research and Development stage, the concept of a Hydrogen-based fuel cell represents a significant stride towards the future to meet the needs of next-generation users. Once fully developed, the technology will be applied across diverse segments, including utility vehicles.

Noteworthy, the company’s recent partnership with A&S Power also focuses on advancing Next-Generation Li-ion cell technology and further manufacturing of GAJA Cells. These technological advancements will be showcased alongside other concepts during the summit