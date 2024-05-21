New BMW S 1000 XR Launched In India

Gurugram. The new BMW S 1000 XR was launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India authorized dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “The new BMW S 1000 XR is the ultimate symbiosis of long-distance capability and high-performance in a sport bike. Its four-cylinder in-line engine continues to impress as a superb source of power. Improved in all key areas, this motorcycle offers superior, sporty riding pleasure even if the journey is long. Chase as many bends as you like – you alone decide when the ride ends.”

The ex-showroom price* is as follows:

The new BMW S 1000 XR – INR 22,50,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW S 1000 XR will be offered the following colour options: Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic (with Style Sports) and Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport (with M Package).

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth years. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365-day package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.