VSSUT and VIBHA Collaborate for an Electrifying Engineer’s Day Celebration

Burla: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), in collaboration with the Odisha Vigyan Mandal (VIBHA), orchestrated a captivating showcase of live working models, highlighting the essence of electromechanics and coding, the foundational pillars of engineering. The programme served as a spark to the batch of 2023, who had their orientation programme the previous day.

The event unfolded in grandeur at the Biju Patnaik E-learning Centre, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, in honor of whom Engineer’s Day is celebrated. Esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Vedbhushan, IAS (SMC, Commissioner), and Professor Bansidhar Majhi, Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT, graced the occasion, in which faculty members, staff and students were present.

The day commenced with a green touch, as a plantation drive symbolized the commitment to environmental sustainability and engineering innovations that benefit society. The heart of the event consisted of quizzes that tested the knowledge of participants on the works of renowned scientists, infusing an educational spirit into the celebration. The highly enthusiastic audience displayed their wit and wisdom, making the quizzes an engaging and enlightening experience.

As the curtains came down on this electrifying event, VSSUT extended its heartfelt wishes and motivation to the younger generation. They were encouraged to harness their skills and talents to serve the nation and contribute to its betterment.

It was a day to remember, where the present celebrated the past and envisioned the future of engineering excellence.

The program was organised by Prof Sanjay Kumar Patro, Dean of Students’ Welfare, in which Dr Rajib Lochan Sahu, Dr Bidyadhar Rout, Dr Prabir Kumar Jena, Mr Pradeep Dang OAS(S), Registrar of VSSUT, students involved in Idea and Innovation Club were present among other faculty members.