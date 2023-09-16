Protests In Seattle After Officer Mocks Indian Student’s Death

Seattle: Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student, died after she was hit by a speeding police car on January 23 at a cross-section in Seattle, the US.

Months later, people gathered at the same intersection seeking a probe into callous remarks of a police officer joking about her death and saying her life had ‘limited value’.

The clip released this week, which went viral on social media, shows Officer Daniel Auderer laughing with the rank-and-file police union’s president after a different officer’s speeding police car slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk on Jan 23, reported The Associated Press.

Auderer is the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, the report said. As per CNN, Auderer was dispatched to the crash scene after another officer hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to a call, according to police documents. Auderer, a drug recognition expert, was sent to see if the officer who struck Kandula was impaired, the documents said, as quoted by CNN.