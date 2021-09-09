Villagers Plant Saplings On Muddy Road To Attract Malkangiri Dist Admin’s Attention For Pucca Road

Malkangiri: Due to poor road connectivity, scores of residents from Munusa village under Sindhrimala Gram panchayat here on Thursday resorted to a unique protest by planting paddy saplings on a stretch of muddy road.

According to reports, the locals had been demanding proper connectivity to the village for a long time. Despite their repeated pleas, the district administration is yet to address the issue.

Expressing utter displeasure over the district administration’s apathy towards them, the locals today staged a protest by planting saplings on the muddy road of the village.

According to reports, around 50 to 70 families are residing in the village. Even though the villagers have been demanding a pucca road to the village for the past 40 years, their pleas seem to have fallen on the deaf ears.

While the sick patients and pregnant women face many difficulties for medical attention, children also have to face a tough time while going to school, alleged the villagers.