Milind Soman Nails A Headstand: Know The Benefits

New Delhi: Fitness enthusiast and model Milind Soman who is quite active in social media has recently shared a video of him performing a headstand.

The actor took Instagram to share the video and captioned it, “Spent the weekend relaxing with @ankita_earthy and family 🙂 importantly, found a few minutes every day for myself, to stretch mind, body, and spirit. Nothing prettier or more refreshing than pattering rain on so many different greens of leaves and grass.”

Here’s How To Do It

Sit in Thunderbolt Pose. Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms. Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat. Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms. Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs. Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base. Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands. Lift your hips and straighten your legs. Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders. Gently bring your knees in toward your chest. Hold this position for 5 seconds. Slowly straighten your legs.

Benefits