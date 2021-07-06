Vaccination Likely To Be Completed In Next 4-5 Months: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Director of Health and Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi today informed that the COVID-19 vaccination process in Odisha will be completed in the next four to five months.

Panigrahi informed that a total of 4, 02,434 people across the State were administered Covid vaccine doses yesterday. With this, a total of 1, 24, 91,857 doses of vaccine have been administered in the State till date.

“Today, vaccination is underway at 1,657 centres. The vaccination drive in the entire state will be over in next four to five months,” he said.

“Unlike before, people are now voluntarily coming out to get vaccinated against the virus. Huge crowd is being witnessed in front of vaccination centres due to on-site registration,” the official said.

The official further stated that there is a target to vaccinate around 3.09 crore people of the State above the age of 18 years. It will be possible to achieve the target if the Centre supplies adequate vaccine doses.

Training of authorities concerned on vaccination of pregnant women began in the state today. Inoculation of the expectant mothers in the state will begin as soon as possible, he added.