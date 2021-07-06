Odisha To Close All COVID Care Centres, Pvt Facilities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to close all COVID Care Centres (CCC) both in the government and private sectors in view of the declining trend of the second wave. However, treatment of the existing patients in the CCCs shall continue until their discharge.

In a letter to collectors and municipal commissioners, Addition Chief Secretary (Health) P K Mohapatra said: “All Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs), Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) run by the government and COVID facilities in Government Medical Colleges shall continue to function.

All government COVID facilities run by private hospital partners shall be closed, if no patient has been admitted. However, if some patients are still undergoing treatment at a facility, they shall continue the treatment till they are discharged.

All the COVID hospitals managed by private hospital partners and funded by corporate partners/ DMF shall continue to function till the end of the approval period.”

The letter further said that private hospitals under the Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act & Rules, will continue to provide treatment to symptomatic COVID positive patients at rates notified by the government.