President Kovind Appoints New Governors In 8 States; Complete List Here

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed new Governors for eight states — Karnataka, Haryana, MP, HP, Goa, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Mizoram.

While Thawarchand Gehlot has been designated as Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati is the new Governor of Mizoram.

Similarly, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, while Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

The new appointments have come ahead of expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, which is expected later this week.