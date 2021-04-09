Utkal University Students Block NH Protesting Closure Of Hostels

Bhubaneswar: Tension sparked in Bhubaneswar as students of Utkal University blocked National Highway protesting BMC’s decision of closure of hostel following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State capital.

The protesting students including the girl students were seen sitting on the NH shouting slogans urging the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to revoke the decision in this connection.

With vehicular communication coming to a standstill between Rasulgarh to Acharya Vihar and Rupali square to Vani Vihar Chhak in the city, commuters were narrowing time reaching their destinations today.

Tension erupted after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an advisory for the government and the private college authorities directing students to vacate hostels and go back to their homes.

The civic body has directed the institution authorities to ask students to vacate the hostel premise immediately who have appeared their examinations and no examination are due.