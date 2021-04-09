COVID Scare: Ganjam Collector Imposes Fresh Restrictions

Ganjam: Keeping in view the resurgence of coronavirus pandemic across the country and Odisha, the Ganjam district administration has adopted a few major steps.

This has been informed by the Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

As per reports, Ganjam Collector imposed restrictions apprehending Covid-19 contamination:

– Gopalpur, Sunapur beaches to remain closed Saturdays & Sundays

– Ramalingeshwar park & Tampra will be closed Mondays

– Maa Taratarini temple to remain closed on every Wednesdays

Reportedly, Ganjam registered 32 covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, while Odisha logged 1282 fresh coronavirus cases.