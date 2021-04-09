Election Commission asks Bengal CM to explain remarks on CRPF

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to explain on her remarks relating to ‘gherao’ of central forces.

In the notice the poll body has asked the Bengal Chief Minister to reply by 11 am tomorrow on her speech. The Election Commission has taken the remark by the CM seriously and said her speech on the matter violated several sections of the model code of conduct.

Banerjee had alleged that the central forces deployed at various booths in West Bengal are preventing women from casting their votes. She also alleged that they beat them and threaten with dire consequences.

The West Bengal CM had even urged the people that if they are not allowing women into the booths, then attack them en masse and revolt.

The Election Commission said her speeches were “highly objectionable ” and denigrating on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).