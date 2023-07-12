Use Of Vehicles Restricted On VSSUT Campus

Sambalpur: In a bid to keep a tab on rising accidents, late night vehicular communication and anti-social activities on the campus, the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) restricted use and keeping of vehicles, both four and two wheelers, on the varsity campus.

Students and hostel boarders have been asked to vacate their vehicles at the earliest.

“The boarders at present in possession of such vehicles with them are advised to vacate the vehicle by 20th, May,2023. The B.Tech, 2nd year boarders are advised to vacate the same by 15th, April,2023 positively from the Hall of Residence premises as well as from the University campus”, read a notification issued by the university.

The notification further stated violators would be strictly dealt with. The varsity authorities also advised the guardians to take back the vehicles from their children.

“If any boarder found keeping their vehicle shall be seized by the University authority and the vehicle will be towed to City Police through the District Administration,” the notification said.

The hostel wardens have been asked to ensure it strictly.

If anyone wants to keep vehicle for their necessity, they can arrange alternative place to park their vehicles outside the campus.