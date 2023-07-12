Bizzare! Drunk Men Detained For Cannibalism In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a shocking incident, two men were allegedly caught eating half-burnt human flesh at a cremation ground in Bandhasahi village within Badasahi police station limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The inhuman act, which took place on Tuesday, shocked people across the state after the matter came to the fore this morning.

The accused duo has been identified as Sundar Mohan Singh (58) and Narendra Singh (25) of Dantuni village. Reportedly, they have been detained by the police for questioning in connection with the incident.

According to sources, a 25-year-old woman, Madhusmita Singh, succumbed to death following some illness on Tuesday. Her family members and fellow villagers were cremating the body last night when the accused duo pulled out a portion of the half-burnt body from the pyre and started eating it.

On seeing their act, the family members of the deceased and villagers caught hold of them and thrashed both black and blue before handing them over to police.

Police said the accused duo, who committed the act in an inebriated state, have been detained for questioning.

One of the accused, Sundar Mohan Singh, is stated to be a sorcerer. However, he had confessed that they committed the act under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is in progress, said IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida.