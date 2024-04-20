US imposes sanctions on 3 China firms for supplying components to Pakistan for ballistic missile project

Washington: The US has imposed sanctions on four entities engaged in acquiring materials for Pakistan’s ballistic missile project. The action was aimed at disrupting networks “supporting proliferation activities”.

According to a press statement, three entities belonged to China where one was based in Belarus. These companies have provided items applicable to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programmes, including its long-range missile endeavours.

The companies have been involved in activities or transactions that significantly contribute to or pose a risk of substantially contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their delivery systems by Pakistan, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said that the US, in collaboration with other partners, is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide.