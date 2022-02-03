UPSC Civil Service Examination 2022: Check Application Process

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) examinations. A notification regarding this has also been issued.

The last date to submit online applications is till 6 PM on February 22, 2022.

Interested candidates can visit the UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the examination.

How to Apply for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022

Visit the website – https://www.upsconline.nic.in/

• Click on link -‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

• A new page will Open

• Click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022

• Read all Instructions Carefully

• Click on ‘Yes/Yes’

• Enter Details and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

• The page will be redirected to Payment Gateways

• Pay the application fees and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

• Upload your Photograph, Signature, and Photo Identity Card

• Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

• Select the Centre and Submit

• Your Application has been successfully submitted

• Download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can alternatively click on Part – II Registration and apply using Registration ID and Date of Birth.

According to the notification, there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. The Commission will allot centres based on the first-apply, first-allot basis, and the particular centre will be frozen once the capacity is attained.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022.