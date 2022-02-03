Two killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In Bolangir

Bolangir: Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Bangomunda Tehsil area of Bolangir district.

The deceased have been identified as Harekrushna Chandan, a resident of Dengapadar Village in Titlagarh Tehsil, and Sushil Suna, a resident of Bangomunda Tehsil.

According to reports, the incident occurred after two bikes collided head-on near Goimunda square on Bangomunda-Titlagarh National Highway (NH) 59. Subsequently, two died on the spot while another sustained grievous injuries.

The injured is currently undergoing treatment in Kantabanji hospital.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Further investigation in this regard is underway, said a police official.