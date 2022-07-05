UP Man Held For Wrapping Meal In Newspaper Carrying Images Of Hindu Deities

Uttar Pradesh: Police have arrested a restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district for wrapping a meal containing meat in a newspaper carrying images of Hindu deities.

The arrestee has been identified as Mohammed Talib.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the president of Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta lodged a complaint with the local police alleging Talib of hurting religious sentiments.

Following this, Talib was booked for wrapping meat items in a newspaper, which carried images of Hindu gods and goddesses during Navratra.

Meanwhile, the workers at the restaurant insisted wrapping food items in newspapers is a common practice and Talib did not do this to hurt anyone. They added it was just a matter of chance that Talib used a newspaper carrying images of Hindu gods and goddesses.