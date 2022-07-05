Amravati Chemist Murder: NIA Takes Custody Of All Accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over custody of all the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe.

The accused persons have been identified as Muddasar Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Taufiq (24) Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan (32) and alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.

The accused are likely to be produced before the NIA’s Mumbai court on or before July 8, the official added.

Police are on the lookout for one more suspect Shamim Ahmed in connection with the case.

Umesh was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men on June 21. He died during treatment at hospital.

Reportedly, he had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.