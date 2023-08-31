Unwell and divyang students to get mid-day ration at home

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha school and mass education department has started a process to give dry rations including midday meal to sick and disabled students of 6 to 14 years who cannot come to school. The students will be given midday rice at their home according to the class and the cooking money will be sent to their bank account.

Apart from this, arrangements have been made for the students’ textbooks to be delivered to their homes. 3,694 students of the state will benefit through this system.

All District Education Officers (DEOs) have been instructed by the School and Public Education Department to deliver dry ration to the homes of students who are unable to attend school. While the process of delivering dry rations and textbooks to the children has started, if there is any problem of the students who cannot come to school, they can take the help of organ workers, aspirants, ANMs, Rastriya child protection workers in their area, the Department of Public Education has stated.

For the treatment of these students, they will be taken to the nearest healthcare center or Anganwadi center for regular health check-up and counselling. Apart from this, school teachers, Block Cooperation Officers (BRPs), IEVs will go to the idol houses of these students who are unable to come to school. Ask about how they are studying, how much they are improving in reading etc. Counseling of parents will also be done for the better performance of the students, it has been informed by the Department of Public Education.