Unit-I Market In Bhubaneswar Reopens After 6 Days

Bhubaneswar: After remaining closed for six days due to the agitation of traders association, the Unit-1 market reopened on Wednesday.

After discussions with BMC officials on Tuesday, business at the marketplace resumed today as traders raised the shutters and people thronged to buy goods.

The BMC has sought 15 days to fulfill the eight-point demand by the Traders Association. Until then, the BMC has allowed temporary parking in front of the Haat and has assured to make arrangements for alternative parking.

However, if the demands are not met within 1 month, the president of the union will take to the streets, informed Gayadhar Swain. Swain further informed that the market faced a loss of more than 30 crore rupees in 6 days.

As Unit-1 Haat is the biggest marketplace in the state capital, thousands of customers come here every day to buy goods at low prices. However since the Haat was closed for 6 days, people returned disappointed. Scores of people today flocked to the market after it reopened.

It is to be noted that the Traders Association shut down the market on last Thursday, demanding removal of encroachment of vending zone traders, provision of parking space and other basic facilities.