5T Chairman Pandian Relishes ‘Pakhala’ with Eminent Journalist Rahul Kanwal

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian had Pakhala with senior journalist Rahul Kanwal of India Today TV, who is in Odisha for election coverage.

Kartik Pandian had relished the Odia cuisine in lunch during his marathon election campaign in Kalahandi district.

It is well known that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has a special liking for Pakhala. He was seen enjoying this popular Odia cuisine with the guests from outside the state and country on many occasions. The guests have always fondly appreciated Pakhala.

Pandian, a disciple of CM Naveen Patnaik, has been widely acknowledged and appreciated for his instrumental role in popularizing the Odia culture and tourism. Having Pakhala in lunch with national journalist Rahul Kanwal, he conveyed that Pakhala is not only his strong liking, but also his passion for promoting it.