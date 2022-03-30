Union Cabinet Hikes DA For Central Govt Employees By 3%

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet today hiked three percent DA hike for all central government employees and pensioners, effective from April 1, 2022.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” a statement released by the government read.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The revision in dearness allowance had been stalled for over one-and-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2021, the Centre had hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief for the central government employees to 28 percent from 17 percent after a long delay.

With this, the dearness allowance will jump to 34 percent of the basic salary of the central government employees.