UK detects first human case of flu strain similar to pig virus

London: The UK’s first human case of flu strain H1N2, which has been circulating in pigs, has been detected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The individual who contracted the illness experienced mild symptoms and had fully recovered, the UKHSA added.

The agency said that the case was detected as part of routine national flu surveillance and the source of infection was not known.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by the health authorities, the statement said, adding that the situation was being monitored with increased surveillance in surgeries and hospitals in North Yorkshire, a region of northern England.

“This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs,” UKHSA incident director Meera Chand said.