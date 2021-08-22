U20 World Athletics Championships: Shaili Singh Wins Silver In Women’s Long Jump

Nairobi: A 17-year-old long jumper Shaili Singh won the silver medal in the Women’s Long Jump at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Maja Askag of Sweden won the gold with a jump of 6.60m, one cm better than the Indian’s effort in a pulsating final.

Singh, who has broken the junior national record on multiple occasions, was at it again on Sunday.

Coached by Bobby George, who was overseeing his ward from the stands, Shaili jumped 6.34m in her first two attempts, only to go beyond her previous personal best of 6.48m at the big final on Sunday.

Notably, it was Bobby George who coached his wife, Anju to a world championships medal in 2005 in women’s long jump.

Shaili Singh, who trains at the Anju Bobby George academy in Bengaluru, leapt to a new U20 National Record of 6.59m to take the silver medal.