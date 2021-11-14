Two Youths Killed In Road Accident In Bargarh

Bargarh: Two youths were killed in a road accident after the motorcycles, they were riding was collided with an electric pole near Sukuda village in Bargarh on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Agrawal, a native of the Nuakhuli area, and Priyanshu Panda, a native of Nuapada.

According to sources, the duo was returning from the Kedarnath temple on a bike after darshan.

Suddenly, they lost control over the wheels, and the bike collided with an electric pole. Following this, both of them died on the spot.

On being informed, Bhatli police reached the spot, seized the bodies, and sent them for postmortem. further investigations are underway.