Naveen Dedicates Another 138 Transformed Schools in 4 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Today, on the occasion of Children’s Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 138 transformed schools in four districts of Odisha.

In the first phase of the 5T School Transformation program, 1,075 transformed schools in 30 districts of the state are being inaugurated. On the second day of the seven-day program, Chief Minister today inaugurated 134 transformed schools in the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar.

Of the 138 schools, 100 transformed schools have been inaugurated today. On the first day, 142 transformed schools in five districts were inaugurated. To date, 330 transformed schools have been made available to students. It also includes 50 schools in Hinjili and Sheragarh.

Of the 138 schools inaugurated today, 10 are from Boudh, 11 from Sonepur, 17 from Bhadrak and 100 from Keonjhar.

Students from the four districts also interacted with the Chief Minister about the school’s transformation programme. Girl students namely Yasmin Rana, Tulsi Sahu, Utpalika Palai and Lopamudra Mahanta, took part in the discussion.

Minister Niranjan Pujari, Minister Premananda Nayak, MLAs Pradeep Amat and Byomakesh Rai also joined the event and highly praised the school transformation program. They praised the chief minister’s foresight, saying it would bring about a revolution in the education sector of Odisha.

The event also featured a video about the 5T School Transformation programme.

The event was moderated by 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian.

My school program chairperson was Mrs. Sushmita Bagchi, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments were also present in the event.