Woman, Her Son Killed in Lightning Strike in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son died due to a lightning strike on Saturday. The incident happened in Janhimula village of Khamol panchayat under the Derabis block of Kendrapara district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sashirekha Barik (55) and Rabindra Barik (25), a ward member, of Janhimula village.

As per reports, the rain and lightning started when Sashirekha and her son Rabindra were working on their farmland for harvesting. Suddenly, both the mother-son duo fell unconscious following a lightning strike. They were rushed to the district hospital where the doctor declared them dead, said the Derabis police.

Notably, nine people have lost their lives to lightning strikes in Kendrapara district this month only. Due to the lack of awareness and warning system on lightning strikes, more such cases are occurring. As per the nature of work, specifically, farmers and their family members become the victims of such incidents.

Derabish Block BJD President Deksheesh Acharya and social worker Saroj Naik have drawn the attention of the district administration into the matter.