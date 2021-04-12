Abandoned Newborn Baby Boy Rescued In Sonepur

Sonepur: A newborn baby boy was rescued by a couple near Chandali road at Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district today.

Reportedly, a couple, Surusuta Meher and Pitbas Meher of Matkhai village under Ullunda block, heard the baby crying. The couple then rushed to the spot and rescued the baby.

Initially, the baby was rushed to Birmaharajpur hospital and later shifted to District headquarters hospital. The health condition of the infant is stated to be stable, sources informed.