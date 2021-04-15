Two Path-labs Of Cuttack Sealed Over COVID-19 Guideline Violation

Cuttack: Intensifying enforcement against COVID-19 violations, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday sealed two pathological laboratories situated at Ranihat area in Cuttack.

As per reports, the civic body’s squad conducted an inspection at several places in the city and initiated the action on two pathological labs named Maa Diagnosis and Gita Diagnostics in Ranihat area for violating the COVID-19 guidelines of the State Government.

The CMC has also imposed fines on these pathological laboratories, sources said.