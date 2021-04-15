Weekend Curfew Announced In Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital. The decision was taken in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Essential services will be allowed and we will give passes even to people who are scheduled to get married. There will be special markets with special arrangements, no dine-in at restaurants. We will implement more laws for wearing masks,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in its coronavirus tally on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.

India, meanwhile, recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike on Thursday for the second day in a row with 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and 1,038 deaths. There were 93,528 discharges said the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in India now stands at 1,40,74,564, total recoveries are at 1,24,29,564, active cases at 14,71,877 and death toll at 1,73,123. On Wednesday India saw 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases.

This is the second-highest number of cases a country has ever registered in one day.