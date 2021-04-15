OJEE 2021: Tentative Dates Out; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations, the Board of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has finally released the tentative dates for the online entrance examination.

As per the notification issued, the examinations will be conducted between June 17 and 24 for admission to BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (part time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Integrated MBA and lateral entry to BTech and BPharm courses in both Government and private colllege and universities of the state.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CDT) mode for all the courses.

“These are tentative dates and the exact dates shall be notified soon. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the respective Application Forms online through OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in) only,” the notification read.

Candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission in Government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges as per the Odisha Government rule.

Interested candidates are advised to fill up respective application forms online trough the official website- www.ojee.nic.in. The last date for filing up the application forms is May 15. They can download admit cards on June 1.

The aspirants can also visit www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com to get all detailed information regarding the exam like- eligibility criteria, reservation, exam pattern and syllabus.