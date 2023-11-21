Two nabbed with 20 kg deer meat in Nuapada

Nuapada: Two persons were arrested and around 20 kg of spotted deer meat seized from their possession at Gerujog and Dharabhag village of Komna range in Nuapada district.

The accused have been identified as Netu Deep of Dharabhag village and Kishore Sagria of Jagannath pali village.

Based on a tip-off the forest officials conducted raid in the two villages and recovered 20kg of large deer meat from the two poachers.

The accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court.