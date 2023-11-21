Tractor overturns in Berhampur, 2 dead, 6 injured

Berhampur: At least two persons died and other six were seriously injured after a tractor carrying them lost its balance and overturned in Berhampur.

The tragic incident took place near Talagurundi road under Patrapur block of Berhampur district. the deceased have been identified as Jagannath Dey and Dera Shabar.

According to the sources, about 10 to 12 people were travelling in the tractor to attend a political event in Chikiti block. At the ghati area, the tractor lost its balance and overturned. Two people died on the spot and six others were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to Shantili health center for preliminary treatment. The police have started an investigation about this incident.