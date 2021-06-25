Two More Fake Maoists Held In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Daringbadi police have arrested two more fake Maoists on the charges of robbery in the district on June 10.

The arrestees have been identified as Samesh Digal of Salabadi village under Daringbadi police station limits and Andrew Pradhan of Pursudi village under Kotgad police station limits in the district.

Reportedly, four other members of the gang were earlier arrested by police.

It may be recalled that on June 10 the accused persons posing as Maoists looted one Pramod Pradhan’s house by threatening their family members with sharp weapons. Following this, the victims had lodged a complaint with the Daringbadi police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused persons.