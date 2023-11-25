Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith for Thanksgiving amid Duane Martin sex rumour

New York: Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith put up a cosy picture to celebrate Thanksgiving, days after the rumour surrounding Will having sex with Duane Martin grabbed media headlines. Both Jada and Will simultaneously denied the rumours.

Jada shared a collage of black and white pictures to celebrate Thanksgiving. In one of the pictures, Will leaned his head towards Jada and smiled for the picture. In another picture, Will and Jada shared the frame with their children: son Jaden, daughter Willow, and Will’s son Trey Smith— whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. In the caption, Jada wrote: “A perfect Thanksgiving Day (star emoticon) I hope yours was as well #gratitude”

Earlier this month, a man who claims to be Smith’s former assistant and close friend, made bold claims about the actor in a tell-all interview. Brother Bilaal claimed that he once walked in on the actor having anal sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Duane Martin. A representative for Will Smith denied the accusations, calling them “unequivocally false.”