Tehsildar’s driver held for assaulting RI

Borigumma: Police on Saturday arrested the driver of Borigumma Tehsildar for assaulting Jamunda Revenue Inspector while on duty.

Police swung into action after the RI Hari Jani lodged a complaint against the driver Gourang Gadaba. Reports said Jani had asked Gadaba Rs 10000 as royalty for transporting metals on a vehicle.

However, after paying the demanded amount Gadaba argued with the RI and thrashed him after heated exchanges.

IIC Sanjay Kumar Mondol said the driver of Tehsildar was booked under sections 294, 323,332,379,506 and 34 and forwarded to the court.