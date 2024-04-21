Two Die Due To Possible Sunstroke In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a girl, suspectedly died of sunstroke in two separate incidents in Odisha on Saturday.

Santosh Jena (34) of Osala village under Korei police limits in Jajpur district was returning home on a motorcycle at around noon, when he fell from the two-wheeler. He was rescued and rushed to the Korei Community Health Centre, where he was referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

However, he breathed his last while ambulance was being arranged to shift him to Cuttack.

In another incident, 21-year-old Bhubaneswari Das of Kaji Diha under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack city fell ill after reaching home from college at around noon. She was immediately taken to the SCB Hospital in an ambulance.

She was initially admitted to the heatstroke ward of the hospital and later shifted to the ICU, where she died during treatment.