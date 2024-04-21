PM Modi inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin at the event.

Addressing the Mahotsav, PM Modi said, “Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the beginning of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira…I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. To be part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting.”