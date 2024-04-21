Police solves kidnap & murder of 15-year-old boy in Titilagarh with arrest of accused uncle

Bhubaneswar: Titilagarh police claimed to have cracked the missing case of a 15-year-old boy at Belpada village in Bolangir district.

The missing 15-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and subsequently murdered by his uncle. The accused has been identified as Rohan Bag.

Rohan killed his nephew Rehan by strangulating him. Later in a bid to mislead the cops, the accused called the deceased’s family members and demanded a ransom of Rs 2.3 lakh.

According to the case diary, the deceased minor was missing from his house on April 14, 2024. Based on a complaint by the boy’s parents, police had initially lodged a missing persons’ complaint and launched a probe.