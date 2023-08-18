Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram; Elon Musk Replies 

Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey has quit Instagram and made the announcement in a post on decentralised social media Nostr.

He also “criticised” Instagram’s parent firm Meta. His first-name handle @jack on Instagram is now up for grabs as the likes of these handles sell for thousands of dollars on the secondary market. As per Dorsey, he deactivated his Instagram account after years of non-use.

His Instagram account was one of the first 10 accounts. Dorsey also took a swipe at Instagram Threads that was touted as the new Twitter rival and it a “Twitter clone”.

“Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?” Dorsey also wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Tech billionaire and X’s CEO Elon Musk replied to Dorsey’s post with a “fire” emoji. This is despite the two having a mixed relationship with the micro-blogging platform.

When asked “do you have a Facebook?” by a user, Dorsey replied: “No. Or WhatsApp” “clear eyes, meta free, can’t lose.” He also shared that when Instagram was acquired by social networking giant Facebook (now Meta), he stopped using the app — a history that was documented in Sarah Frier’s book, “No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram”, says a report by TechCrunch.

This comes amid the cancelled mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Musk and Meta chief Zuckerberg. The clash was apparently born out of the two billionaire’s personal rivalry, fueled by the launch of Twitter-rival Instagram Threads.