Twin City Gets Relief As Nor’westers Lash Various Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack-Bhubaneswar on Tuesday got relief from the scorching heat as the season’s first thunderstorm lashed the twin cities this evening.

Apart from the twin city, several parts of the State also witnessed thunderstorm activities in the evening.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds prevailed in the twin cities for quite some time. The first spell of rain is likely to bring down the maximum temperature.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar had issued a ‘yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the State.

