Max Temp Rises To 40 °C & Above In 18 Places Of Odisha, Boudh Hottest With 44.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 18 places in Odisha with Boudh becoming the hottest place in the state with 44.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.
ପୁଣି ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ଫେରିଲା ତାତି ….୪୪.୫ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସହ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର pic.twitter.com/Bs6n6hzOlD
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 3, 2022
As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 43 °C mark in six places i.e., Boudh (44.5 °C), Sonepur & Angul (43.5 °C), Jharsuguda, Sundargarh & Bolangir (43 °C).
Here is the list of temperatures recorded in Odisha:-
ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୮ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ
୬ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/CVARGLiVm2
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 3, 2022
“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.
