Max Temp Rises To 40 °C & Above In 18 Places Of Odisha, Boudh Hottest With 44.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 18 places in Odisha with Boudh becoming the hottest place in the state with 44.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 43 °C mark in six places i.e., Boudh (44.5 °C), Sonepur & Angul (43.5 °C), Jharsuguda, Sundargarh & Bolangir (43 °C).

Here is the list of temperatures recorded in Odisha:-

ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୮ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ ୬ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/CVARGLiVm2 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 3, 2022

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

