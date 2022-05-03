Max Temp Rises To 40 °C
Odisha Weather Forecast. (Representational Image)
Max Temp Rises To 40 °C & Above In 18 Places Of Odisha, Boudh Hottest With 44.5 °C

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 18 places in Odisha with Boudh becoming the hottest place in the state with 44.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 43 °C mark in six places i.e., Boudh (44.5 °C), Sonepur & Angul (43.5 °C), Jharsuguda, Sundargarh & Bolangir (43 °C).

Here is the list of temperatures recorded in Odisha:-

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

