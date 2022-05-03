Have A Satisfactory Summer Lunch, Try Pakhala With Chingudi Chhecha

Pakhala is the only delicacy which can make every Odia’s mouth watery. But Pakhala always needs prodegies to make its significance on lunch table. Non vegiterian food iteam, especialy fish or shrimp fries offer much taste to it.

This homestyle dish from the east Indian state of Odisha features sweet shrimp fried in mustard oil with fragrant spices. Here is Chingudi Chhecha recipe

INGREDIENTS

Shrimp – ¼ cup

Green chili – 3

Garlic clove – 5-6

Roasted cumin powder- ¼ tsp.

Turmeric Powder-¼ tsp

Oil- 1 tsp

Salt to taste

PROCEDURE

Descale, clean and wash the shrimp in running water. Drain out the water. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Shallow fry the shrimps and keep aside. Add fried shrimp, garlic cloves, cumin powder, and green chili and pinch of salt to a mortar & pestle (pathar kutana, Okhali). Crush into thick paste. Take out from the mortar & pestle. Now, Chingudi Chhecha is ready. Serve with Pakhala.