Troubled By Pvt Finance Companies, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Seek Police Help

Bhubaneswar: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Bhubaneswar, who struggled to make ends meet amid the restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic, have now sought help from the police.

Reportedly, the ongoing pandemic had imposed a full stop on the auto-rickshaw business. Meanwhile, the lockdown restrictions emerged as a curse in their lives as many of them are unable to earn enough money to repay their equated monthly installments.

Meanwhile, the officials of the private finance companies allegedly thrashed and threatened to Confiscate the vehicles if EMI’s is not paid.

Following this, the driver union asked for the relaxation of EMI for 6 months and Rs 2,000 as EMI to repay the loan.

Moreover, they demanded “police help”. The Drivers will go on hunger strike if their demands remain unheard, agitators said.