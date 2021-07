Bhubaneswar: A joint team led by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) enforcement officer, Pramod Kumar Patra demolished the Mahabir Slum in the State Capital.

As many as 14 houses and 48 bathrooms along with the toilets were destroyed during the drive. Earlier, few parts of the slum were demolished on July 23, BDA officials informed.

It can be mentioned here that both the development and civic authorities are aiming at the beautification of the city.